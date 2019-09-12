× Buy one, get one free on Frappuccinos, espressos at Starbucks Thursday afternoon

If you need a pick-me-up this afternoon, Starbucks is there for you.

The coffee chain will offer buy-one-get-one-free Frappuccinos and handcrafted espresso drinks, size grande or larger, during Thursday’s “Happy Hour” promotion. It starts at 3 p.m. today (Sept. 12) at participating Starbucks locations.

In order to get the deal, you need to have the Starbucks mobile app, according to Thrillist. The offer will appear in the in-app inbox. You don’t have to be a rewards member to get the deal, although you will get rewards points for your purchases if you are.

While this is a national promotion from Starbucks, it’s probably a good idea to check with your local shop to make sure they’re participating.