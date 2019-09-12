× Adam Vinatieri says he’s ‘putting last week behind us’ after missing 2 field goals, extra point

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The longer Adam Vinatieri talked about what was and what’s to come, the more a defiant tone bubbled to the surface.

The most decorated kicker in NFL history is coming off one of the worst games of his 386-game career. He missed a PAT and 46- and 29-yard field goals in the Indianapolis Colts’ 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the game, he shouldered the blame for his “lousy game.”

Four days later, it was clear Vinatieri had moved on.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said Thursday. “We’re moving on to Tennessee, kind of putting last week behind us.”

But let’s be clear about one thing: Vinatieri doesn’t appreciate the mounting doubt regarding his ability to handle his kicking duties.

A nerve was hit when a reporter asked if he’s kicking for his job. A team generally has little tolerance when its kicker struggles.

“You’re playing for your job every single day of your life,” Vinatieri said. “You guys are trying to make this into something. Write whatever you want. I think every single day every person is playing for their job. Yeah.”

Sounds like you’re embracing the challenge?

“Twenty-four years, bub,” he replied.

This story will be updated.

