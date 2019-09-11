West side tavern heavily damaged in early morning blaze

Posted 3:14 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22AM, September 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire on the city’s west side did considerable damage to a neighborhood watering hole.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Hi Neighbor Tavern, located at the intersection of W. 10th St. and N.  Tibbs Ave. Investigators say the tavern had closed about an hour before the fire was reported.

No one was found in the burning building, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters had their hands full with what witnesses described as a very hot blaze.

A fire department spokesperson said no cause has been determined. Investigators on the scene estimate damage to be about half-a-million dollars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.