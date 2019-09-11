× West side tavern heavily damaged in early morning blaze

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire on the city’s west side did considerable damage to a neighborhood watering hole.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Hi Neighbor Tavern, located at the intersection of W. 10th St. and N. Tibbs Ave. Investigators say the tavern had closed about an hour before the fire was reported.

No one was found in the burning building, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters had their hands full with what witnesses described as a very hot blaze.

A fire department spokesperson said no cause has been determined. Investigators on the scene estimate damage to be about half-a-million dollars.