2 days of 90-degree heat for central Indiana, more to come

Indianapolis is in the middle of a late season heatwave. Tuesday’s high temperature was 92 degrees, and Wednesday’s high was 90 degrees. It was our 20th day of the year to reach a high of 90 or more. Thanks to a warm front that is draped north of the state, our summer-like heat will continue for two more days. Expect highs in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. With temperatures this extreme, be sure to bring your pets inside and double check the back seat to make sure kids are not left inside hot cars.

We’ll see a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday. Our best chance for rain will come Friday and a cold front approaches the state. After the front passes this weekend, we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

