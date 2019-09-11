2 days of 90-degree heat for central Indiana, more to come

Posted 4:08 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, September 11, 2019

Indianapolis is in the middle of a late season heatwave. Tuesday’s high temperature was 92 degrees, and Wednesday’s high was 90 degrees. It was our 20th day of the year to reach a high of 90 or more. Thanks to a warm front that is draped north of the state, our summer-like heat will continue for two more days. Expect highs in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. With temperatures this extreme, be sure to bring your pets inside and double check the back seat to make sure kids are not left inside hot cars.

We’ll see a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday. Our best chance for rain will come Friday and a cold front approaches the state. After the front passes this weekend, we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Wednesday was our second 90-degree day this week.

We have 20, 90-degree days this Summer.

Highs will be in the 90s through Friday.

Be sure to double check the backseat.

So far this has been a dry month.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms Thursday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely ahead of a cold front Friday.

Rain will move into Indy for the evening rush hour.

Rain moves into east-central Indiana Friday evening.

Rain will begin to taper off after 7pm Friday.

