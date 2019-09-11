Police issue Silver Alert for 1-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka

The right person to invest with

Posted 9:35 am, September 11, 2019, by

Its not easy to understand investing and there's a lot of moving parts when you factor in banks, insurance agents and financial advisors. For many of us it can be overwhelming to try and navigate. Jordan Schwartz , Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about the different types of people you can invest with. Jordan, there's banks, insurance agents, financial advisors and stockbrokers. Can you explain what each do and how they are different?

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.