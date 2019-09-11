Technician sent to hospital after vehicle slips off lift, traps him at Lebanon dealership

Posted 6:39 pm, September 11, 2019, by

Truck falls on worker, traps him at Lebanon dealership (Photos courtesy of the Lebanon Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. – A technician at a Lebanon car dealership was trapped beneath a vehicle that slipped off a lift on Wednesday.

The Lebanon Fire Department says first responders were called to the scene at Bill Estes Chevy Buick GMC at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they secured the vehicle and extricated the worker. The patient was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

The fire department didn’t provide the condition of the technician.

