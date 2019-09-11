Teachers help students understand significance of 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. - It's been 18 years since terrorists hijacked four planes and nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

Most kids in school today were not even alive on 9/11.

Inside Mr. Don Polston's eighth grade social studies class, seats were filled with students born a few years after 2001.

"My normal died at 8:46 on September 11, 2001," said Polston.

Polston was teaching the same social studies class at Lebanon Community Schools 18 years ago. He now must take kids back in time to learn how one morning forever changed his life and our country.

He spent most of the lesson talking about this history and sharing how 9/11 impacted teens back then.

"I had three sons that went to Iraq and Afghanistan, and I know they came back changed no matter how much they say they really weren’t," he said.

In 2002, students wanted to honor the sacrifices made by those who serve. Every year since then, they have served a free lunch to their local heroes.

"I was working on day shift on 9/11 when it happened, so every year it brings up a lot of different feelings," said Major Brian Stevenson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Dozens of deputies and police officers came to the school. Putting on the uniform was a little harder today than others.

"The first thing that popped in my head is, 'What would I do in that circumstance?' And just the heroes that they were that day," Major Stevenson said.

It is a feeling that is difficult for students to understand.

"Every year, it starts to feel more real and actually a thing that happened," said student Clara Douglas.

Polston said students will be going to Washington D.C. for a few days. They plan to visit the 9/11 exhibit when they are there.