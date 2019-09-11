Swarm of dragonflies, other insects spotted on radar over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Have you noticed swarms of dragonflies in your neighborhood? You’re not alone—they have seemingly taken over the Midwest. In fact, the swarms are so big, they were spotted on the radar!

The National Weather Service Cleveland shared a gif of the radar that shows the insect invasion stretching from Indiana to Pennsylvania.

“While we are not biological experts, we have determined (through input from out followers) that it’s most likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds,” the NWS said on Twitter.

According to the Washington Post, dragonflies generally migrate south for the winter in mid-September, so they should be out of the area within the next few days.

