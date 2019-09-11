× Police looking for suspect after off-duty IMPD officer hit by car in August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a man who allegedly hit an off-duty officer with his car while fleeing the scene of a crime.

It happened on Aug. 17 just before 5:45 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4650 South Emerson Avenue. An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer working security for the store was attempting stop an alleged shoplifter.

When he tried to take the suspect into custody, the officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The man fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

Police are hoping someone can identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Carroll at 317-327-6331 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.