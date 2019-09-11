Police looking for suspect after off-duty IMPD officer hit by car in August

Posted 1:17 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, September 11, 2019

Surveillance photo of the suspect provided by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a man who allegedly hit an off-duty officer with his car while fleeing the scene of a crime.

It happened on Aug. 17 just before 5:45 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4650 South Emerson Avenue. An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer working security for the store was attempting stop an alleged shoplifter.

When he tried to take the suspect into custody, the officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The man fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

Police are hoping someone can identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Carroll at 317-327-6331 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Surveillance photo of the suspect provided by IMPD

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.