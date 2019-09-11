× Mother sues school district for negligence in child solicitation case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The mother of a 15-year-old girl is suing the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township (MSDWT) for negligence in a child solicitation case involving a former teacher and coach at Warren Central High School.

As previously reported, court documents showed Brittney Mang, a former high school Spanish teacher and JV softball coach at Warren Central, is facing two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child solicitation for fondling or touching.

The criminal case began when the mother of the student saw text messages Mang had sent to her daughter and notified Department of Child Services (DCS) who informed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

A lawsuit filed Friday, September 6, claims that MSDWT failed to relieve or suspend Mang of her duties as a teacher and coach despite knowing, or should have known, of warnings.

“As a direct and proximate result of the MSDWT’s negligence, (the mother) and (the student) have become injured, incurred extreme humiliation and psychological harm, and have suffered damages, including requiring the need for treatment from both medical doctors and mental health professionals; and will do so into the future.”

The lawsuit alleges negligent acts on the part of MSDWT include failure to review Mang’s background prior to hiring and failure to supervise Mang as a teacher and athletic coach.

