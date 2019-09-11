Juvenile killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

Posted 9:43 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, September 11, 2019

(Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A juvenile is dead after a hit-and-run crash on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 2200 block of West Coil Street in response to a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the juvenile was on a “mini bike” when the crash occurred.

The suspect’s vehicle is at the scene, but the driver fled, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.