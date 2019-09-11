Indy Police asking public to help identify storage unit burglary suspects

Posted 12:03 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, September 11, 2019

Storage unit robbery suspect #1 and vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the public to help identify men wanted for burglary.

Around 5:32 a.m. on August 6, two men broke into multiple storage units at Storage Express on the 4800 block of South Mann Road.

According to police, the first suspect used bolt cutters after gaining entry to the security gate and stole various items from the units.

Police describe the man as appearing to be in his 30’s to 40’s and has a goatee.

A second suspect drove a truck into the facility to load the items.

The vehicle is described as a maroon, 2000’s, Ford Ranger truck, with no license plate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIP (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.

