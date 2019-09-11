Indy man continues annual tradition, waves flag on overpass to honor 9/11 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers honked, waved and yelled their support yet again as James Clark waved an American flag on a northwest side overpass in remembrance of 9/11.

To mark the 18th year since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Clark stood on the overpass at 56th Street and I-465 on the northwest side Wednesday with a large American flag to honor those who died. He’s continued the tradition ever since that fateful day.

Clark said the idea came from something he saw during 9/11 coverage. He distinctly remembers a homeless man standing on the Potomac holding a branch with a flag attached to it. The man was weeping uncontrollably.

Using that as inspiration, Clark has made the solemn remembrance an annual event to remember the more than 3,000 people who died. He started at 6 a.m. and will remain in place until 6 p.m.

Each year, he holds the flag high as passing drivers honk and wave to show their support.

“I’m inspired by the people of a great city here in Indianapolis. Over the years they’ve been supportive and giving,” Clark said. “If it’s been cold or rainy, people bring me jackets and umbrellas. If it’s hot, they make sure I get plenty of water and food. For those who have seen fit to help me on days like this, thank you in advance for that kindness. That inspires me to be out here every year.”

Clark knows we live in a divided time politically. However, he called the current political climate a “broken wing” and steadfastly believes that America will endure.

“We strive and we aspire in this nation to bring greatness to all people. I’m proud and honored to be a veteran. I’m proud and honored to be an American,” he said.

He’s raising money for Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can go here to donate.