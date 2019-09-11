Indianapolis police respond to 3 shootings within 30 minutes

Posted 6:58 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, September 11, 2019

Near northwest side shooting on 9/11/2019 (Photo by Greg Wilkerson)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police responded to three separate shooting incidents within a half hour Wednesday.

First, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to Community East Hospital at 5:17 p.m. A victim was dropped off there and is said to be awake and breathing.

Second, IMPD officers responded to the 1500 block of West. 23rd St. on a report of a person shot at 5:27 p.m. The victim was located and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lastly, police were called at 5:46 p.m. to Eskenazi Hospital, where a shooting victim walked in. IMPD has not yet provided a condition for that person.

IMPD says no connection is being made at this time regarding the three shooting.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

