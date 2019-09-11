Hot air sticks until the weekend; tracking rain for Wednesday

Posted 6:25 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11AM, September 11, 2019

We really shouldn't be so hot this time of the year.  Climate records show we should expect a high of 80 this far into September but we'll actually hit 90 today.  Stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you have to be outside.

Reports of hail, downpours, and tornadoes in the Northern Plains overnight but the boundary to our north keeps us mainly free today and stuck in that hot and humid air mass.

We can't completely rule out rain Wednesday but most of the day will be rain-free and just really hot.

Still hot on Thursday!

Scattered storms and still toasty warm on Friday.  The weekend is looking perfect!   Highs will be pleasantly in the low to mid 80s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.