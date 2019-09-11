Hot air sticks until the weekend; tracking rain for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We really shouldn't be so hot this time of the year. Climate records show we should expect a high of 80 this far into September but we'll actually hit 90 today. Stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you have to be outside.

Reports of hail, downpours, and tornadoes in the Northern Plains overnight but the boundary to our north keeps us mainly free today and stuck in that hot and humid air mass.

We can't completely rule out rain Wednesday but most of the day will be rain-free and just really hot.

Still hot on Thursday!

Scattered storms and still toasty warm on Friday. The weekend is looking perfect! Highs will be pleasantly in the low to mid 80s.