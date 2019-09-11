× Events across central Indiana honor those who lost their lives in 9/11 attacks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Today marks the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack in U.S. history. Hoosiers across central Indiana are remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11 with numerous events.

Flags half-staff

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Hoosiers encouraged to honor heroes of 9/11 through blood donation

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana encourages blood donations in honor of all those who lost their lives on 9/11 and in honor of the first responders. Hoosiers who donate blood at any of the donor centers will receive special remembrance cards that remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 individuals who died, including 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.

9/11 overpass flag waver

One man on the northwest side will continue his yearly tribute from the 465 overpass.

James Clark says he remembers seeing a man standing over the Potomac, holding a branch with the American flag attached, so he decided to do the same here.

Every year for nearly 12 hours he waves the flag over the south side of 56th Street.

Army Financial Management Command 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

The commanding general of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command will host a ceremony in honor of the sacrifices made and the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. This event will be held on Sept. 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the Major General Emmett J. Bean Center north flagpole plaza located at 8899 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN.

Maj. Gen. David C. Coburn, USAFMCOM commanding general, will be the main speaker. The Daughters of the American Revolution, Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter, will place a wreath in honor of the lives lost on that fateful day. Amazing Grace will be played on the bagpipes, and Lawrence Police and Fire Department chaplains will offer prayers. The entire ceremony is expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

City of Columbus 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

The ceremony will begin at 8:40 a.m. at Columbus City Hall, 123 Washington Street.

A moment of silence will be observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Additionally, the ceremony will include an emergency responder radio dispatch to honor the first responders and citizens that lost their lives following the attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Members of the Columbus Fire and Police Department Color Guard will take part in the ceremony, and brief comments will be made by City officials. The ceremony is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes and is open to the public.

Indy Airport to Hold Ceremony to Honor Victims of 9/11

The Indianapolis Airport Authority will host a Patriots Day ceremony, to commemorate the thousands of people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will feature a display of a piece of steel from the World Trade Center recovered from Ground Zero.

It will take place at the Civic Plaza starting at 8:43 a.m.

Carmel 9/11 commemoration event

In honoring this day, a remembrance ceremony will start at 8:46am on Wednesday, September 11th.

The ceremony will be held at the Carmel Fire Headquarters (2 Civic Square) and will last approximately 20 minutes.

Remembrance ceremony at 9/11 Memorial in downtown Indianapolis

J. Stewart Goodwin, Brig. Gen. USAF (Ret.), Executive Director of the Indiana War Memorials Commission, will be joined by a group of local citizens who are credited with helping to create and maintain the 9/11 Memorial in Downtown Indianapolis.

Dedicated on Sept. 11, 2011, the 9/11 Memorial stands in dedication to those who perished and as a testament to the strength and resilience of all Americans.

Located at 421 West Ohio Street, the memorial consists of two beams from the World Trade Center.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.