Bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 11:33 pm, September 11, 2019, by

(Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 4500 block of North Michigan Road in response to a bicyclist struck.

Police said the victim suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the crash.

It is unclear if the vehicle involved remained on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story.

