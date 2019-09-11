6 sent to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

File Image

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Six people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton County, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of SR 38 and Boden Road.

Investigators say a blue 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by an Indianapolis man was travelling northbound on Boden Road as it approached SR 38. The driver stopped at the intersection with SR 38, and then proceeded to pull out in front of a white 2006 Chevrolet crew cab truck driven by an Anderson man traveling eastbound.

Officials say the Indianapolis man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital via air ambulance with multiple injuries. A passenger of his was taken to the same hospital to be treated for cuts and bleeding.

Four passengers of the Chevrolet truck were taken to Riverview Health in Noblesville with “pain in various body parts,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The conditions of the six people injured is unclear.

Authorities say most if not all of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Anyone with additional information on the crash should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team at 317-773-1872.

