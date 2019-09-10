× Unloaded gun found in Westlane Middle School student’s locker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Washington Township Schools says an unloaded handgun was found in a Westlane Middle School student’s locker on Tuesday.

A teacher alerted administration officials after observing a conversation. An investigation began and the student reportedly admitted to having a handgun in their locker.

Law enforcement was then contacted. It’s not clear if the student was arrested.

“We remind parents to take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety or the safety and well-being of others. Working together, we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning,” the school district said in a statement.

In Indiana, possession of a handgun requires a mandatory suspension from school and a 365-day recommendation of expulsion.