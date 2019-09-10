× The summer sizzle continues for central Indiana

Indianapolis is in the middle of a late season heatwave. Tuesday was our 19th day to reach a high of 90 or more. Thanks to a warm front that is draped north of the state our summer-like heat will continue for the next three days. Expect highs in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. With temperatures this extreme be sure to bring your pets inside and double check the back seat to make sure kids are not left inside hot cars.

We’ll see a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms Wednesday and a dry Thursday. Our best chance for rain will come Friday and a cold font approaches the state. After the front passes this weekend we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

