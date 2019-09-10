The summer sizzle continues for central Indiana

Posted 4:02 pm, September 10, 2019, by

Indianapolis is in the middle of a late season heatwave. Tuesday was our 19th day to reach a high of 90 or more. Thanks to a warm front that is draped north of the state our summer-like heat will continue for the next three days. Expect highs in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. With temperatures this extreme be sure to bring your pets inside and double check the back seat to make sure kids are not left inside hot cars.

We’ll see a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms  Wednesday and a dry Thursday. Our best chance for rain will come Friday and a cold font approaches the state. After the front passes this weekend we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

We have had 19, 90-degree days this year.

Highs will be in the 90s Wednesday.

Temps rise quickly inside cars.

Highs will be in the 90s through Friday.

The heat index will be near 100 this week.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Friday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.