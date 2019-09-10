× Shelbyville police ask public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old boy

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Diego Ordonez Paiz has been reported missing by the National Office of Refugee Resettlement. He was last seen by his sponsor on August 28.

Paiz reportedly left to stay with a family member in Mississippi, but when officials checked the address given by his sponsor, they were unable to locate him.

Paiz has been entered into the National Crime Information Center and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as missing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Shelbyville Police Department Investigations Division at 317-392-5118 or Detective Deborah Tilford at 317-392-5117.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.