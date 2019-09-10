× Purdue shirt seen on ‘Stranger Things’ available soon, university says

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue fans are one step closer to getting their hands on a university shirt that appeared in an episode of Stranger Things 3.

As first reported in July, Purdue University has been working to reproduce the shirt that made a surprise cameo on the popular Netflix series.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Purdue’s Manger of Trademarks and Licensing Erika Austin told CBS4’s Adam Bartels that fans can expect an announcement as early as next week on how to pre-order the shirt. She said fans may see it at campus retailers by the end of the month.

