Meijer, ALDI become latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Posted 11:44 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, September 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meijer and ALDI are the latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

Meijer made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, saying the open display of guns makes customers and employees feel unsafe. It’s unclear if Meijer will make any changes to their sales of ammunition and firearms.

Also on Monday, ALDI USA asked customers to refrain from openly displaying firearms in their stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel.

Meijer and ALDI USA join the growing list of retailers to make this announcement.

Last week, Kroger and Walmart requested customers to not openly carry firearms into its stores. Walmart also said it would end the sales of some firearms and ammunition. Kroger stopped selling guns last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.