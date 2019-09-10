Meijer, ALDI become latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meijer and ALDI are the latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.
Meijer made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, saying the open display of guns makes customers and employees feel unsafe. It’s unclear if Meijer will make any changes to their sales of ammunition and firearms.
Also on Monday, ALDI USA asked customers to refrain from openly displaying firearms in their stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel.
Meijer and ALDI USA join the growing list of retailers to make this announcement.
Last week, Kroger and Walmart requested customers to not openly carry firearms into its stores. Walmart also said it would end the sales of some firearms and ammunition. Kroger stopped selling guns last year.