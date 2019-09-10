× Meijer, ALDI become latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meijer and ALDI are the latest retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

Meijer made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, saying the open display of guns makes customers and employees feel unsafe. It’s unclear if Meijer will make any changes to their sales of ammunition and firearms.

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe. — Meijer (@meijer) September 9, 2019

Also on Monday, ALDI USA asked customers to refrain from openly displaying firearms in their stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel.

At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019

Meijer and ALDI USA join the growing list of retailers to make this announcement.

Last week, Kroger and Walmart requested customers to not openly carry firearms into its stores. Walmart also said it would end the sales of some firearms and ammunition. Kroger stopped selling guns last year.