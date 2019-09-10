Judge revives ex-Indiana trooper’s suit over murder trials

Posted 10:01 pm, September 10, 2019, by

David Camm leaves Lebanon courthouse following not guilty verdict on Oct. 24, 2013

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago-based appeals court has revived a federal lawsuit brought against investigators by a former Indiana State Police trooper convicted twice but later acquitted of killing his wife and two young children.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that David Camm, who spent 13 years in prison, could pursue damages for some of his constitutional claims, including that officials suppressed evidence that a forensics investigator wasn’t qualified.

A lower court tossed the lawsuit last year, finding Camm’s $30 million case hadn’t offered adequate proof for any claims. The 7th Circuit concurred with some of the lower court’s findings.

Jurors acquitted Camm in 2013 in the 2000 shooting deaths of 35-year-old Kim Camm, 7-year-old Brad and 5-year-old Jill. They were killed at their Georgetown home in southern Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.