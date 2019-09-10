× IMPD officer killed in the line of duty honored in Westfield Community Day

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A community day Tuesday will honor an IMPD officer killed in the line of duty. Jake Laird was killed 15 years ago.

His death sparked the passage of Indiana’s Red Flag Law, which allows officers to temporarily take guns away from someone if they find probable cause that the person may hurt themselves or others.

Laird’s parents started Community Day 10 years ago. He was an IMPD officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2004.

His death prompted lawmakers to act and pass Indiana’s red flag law a year later. Just this year, congresswoman Susan Brooks wrote legislation that provides grant money to states that choose to enact red flag laws called the Jake Laird Act. So far 17 states have implemented red flag laws.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the legislation in August.

“While we will always defend the rights of Americans to keep and bear arms, we don’t want people who are a danger to themselves or others to have access to firearms,” Pence said.

The Red Flag Law has been used over 700 times in Indianapolis.

Anyone can attend Community Day. It is set to take place in Quaker Park Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers say there will be K-9 demonstrations, food and drinks, SWAT gear on display, a dunk tank and more.