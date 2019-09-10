Heat pours into Central Indiana

Posted 6:04 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, September 10, 2019

Heat indices are soaring into the 90s today through Friday.  Even overnights will be warm with lows only dipping to the low 70s. Certainly hotter than what we consider normal.  Climate records tell us that we expect a high of 80 this time of the year. No rain for Tuesday but early Wednesday morning we'll watch for a couple of storms to develop.  This could mean wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute but it does look like the severe threat stays west of Indiana. The heat sticks through the end of the week but gets much more comfortable by the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.