Heat pours into Central Indiana

Heat indices are soaring into the 90s today through Friday. Even overnights will be warm with lows only dipping to the low 70s. Certainly hotter than what we consider normal. Climate records tell us that we expect a high of 80 this time of the year. No rain for Tuesday but early Wednesday morning we'll watch for a couple of storms to develop. This could mean wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute but it does look like the severe threat stays west of Indiana. The heat sticks through the end of the week but gets much more comfortable by the weekend.