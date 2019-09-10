Heat indices are soaring into the 90s today through Friday. Even overnights will be warm with lows only dipping to the low 70s. Certainly hotter than what we consider normal. Climate records tell us that we expect a high of 80 this time of the year. No rain for Tuesday but early Wednesday morning we'll watch for a couple of storms to develop. This could mean wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute but it does look like the severe threat stays west of Indiana. The heat sticks through the end of the week but gets much more comfortable by the weekend.
Heat pours into Central Indiana
-
Great weather for a busy weekend across central Indiana
-
Heat and humidity surge; “Barry” to bring rain by next week
-
Break in humidity coming to central Indiana
-
Heat, humidity and storms for Wednesday
-
Feeling hot hot hot as summer heat arrives in central Indiana
-
-
A sunny, dry and less humid weekend ahead for central Indiana
-
Tracking the last of the rain before heat pours in
-
Barry brings rain to central Indiana
-
More storms to track in central Indiana
-
Coolest night in over two weeks; another heat wave on the way
-
-
Rain chance increasing along with humidity and temperatures
-
Central Indiana will see a short break from the heat and humidity
-
Storms heading toward central Indiana