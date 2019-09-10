Full Harvest Moon will appear on Friday the 13th

Posted 9:46 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, September 10, 2019

Moon sets on the vines at Saint-Emilion, southwestern France, on September 25, 2018. (Photo credit Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A rare Harvest Moon will appear in the night sky on Friday, September 13, and it’s the perfect way to ring in the spirit of the fall season!

According to NASA, it’s called the Harvest Moon because it’s the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The autumnal equinox occurs on September 23 at 3:50 a.m. It marks the end of summer, and the start of fall.

The Harvest Moon is said to symbolize when farmers would need to start gathering in food to prepare for the lean winter months.

NASA says the best time to watch the Full moon is Saturday, September 14 at 12:33 a.m. Eastern Time Zone (ET).

The last time we saw the U.S. saw a full moon on Friday the 13th was October 13, 2000. It won’t happen again until August 13, 2049.

