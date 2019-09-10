Fort Wayne man sentenced to 200 years in drug-related triple-slaying

Kameron Joyner Kameron Joyner (Photo courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff's Department via WANE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the drug-related killings of three people in northeastern Indiana has been sentenced to 200 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Kameron Joyner was sentenced Tuesday. The Fort Wayne man had pleaded guilty in August to three murder counts in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jevonn Johnson, 20-year-old Colton Messmer and 21-year-old Tracey Andrews.

The Journal Gazette reports that Joyner also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting and wounding two other people in the November 2018 attack inside a home in Fort Wayne.

Investigators have said that Joyner went to the home to kill a man over a drug debt. Another man, Gerald Pinkston, is also charged in the killings. His trial on murder and criminal recklessness charges is scheduled for Dec. 3.

