Arson investigation underway after fire at apartment complex on west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- An arson investigation is underway on the west side of Indianapolis.

On Sept. 7 just after midnight, firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Mosport Court, in the Darby Court apartment complex near 21st Street and High School Road.

There was a fire in the main entryway of the building, and firefighters put it out within about 10 minutes of arriving. One person was treated for a minor injury.

The damage was estimated to be worth about $20,000.

Fire investigators determined the incident was criminal, and are working to determine who is responsible. Photos of the damage were not released because they are being treated as evidence.

Anyone with information to report can call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers can be worth $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.