$40M grant boosting planned Purdue engineering complex

This is an initial conceptual rendering (refinements underway) of the Gateway Complex, which will include two buildings comprising 255,000 square feet of space. (Image provided by Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University is receiving a $40 million Lilly Endowment grant toward construction of a new complex for engineering, technology and other programs.

The grant announced Tuesday will boost Purdue’s planned $140 million Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway Complex on the West Lafayette campus. Purdue says the two buildings in the complex would include instructional laboratories, design studios and other collaborative spaces for students and researchers in science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Lilly Endowment Chairman N. Clay Robbins says it expects the project will help Purdue prepare students for careers in those STEM fields.

The state of Indiana is providing $60 million for constructing the complex, with $40 million more being raised from private donations. Construction is expected to begin next spring and be completed in fall 2022.

