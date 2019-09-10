× 2019’s CMA nominee list topped by Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne

The Country Music Association announced the nominees for “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, with Maren Morris topping the list with six.

Morris is nominated for single of the year, album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Those nods add to her previous 10 nominations and one win in years past.

Brothers Osborne received the second most nominations this year with four, while 11 artists garnered three nominations each including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

For the night’s most prestigious honor, Entertainer of the Year, Keith Urban is nominated again in the category alongside Garth Brooks, Church, Stapleton and Underwood.

Interestingly, “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus was nominated for musical event of the year, although Billboard removed the original song from the country charts when it was first released — a move that stoked controversy.

The following is a list of the nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

*Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“GIRL” — Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

*Award goes to Artist and Producers

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

“Cry Pretty” — Carrie Underwood

Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

“Dan + Shay” — Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

“GIRL” — Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

SONG OF THE YEAR

*Award goes to Songwriters

“Beautiful Crazy”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

“GIRL”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country”

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow”

Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila”

Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

*Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Producer: Garth Brooks

“Old Town Road (Remix)” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

*Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards

“GIRL” — Maren Morris

Director: Dave Meyers

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

“Some Of It” — Eric Church

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Carrie Underwood hosts “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The show will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.