Tracking rain; hotter temps

Posted 5:54 am, September 9, 2019, by

Isolated storms in Western Illinois could toss a sprinkle or two into Central Indiana today but overall we are expecting a dry day.Temperatures will be pleasantly seasonable today.  High of 80 is exactly what we want this time of the year and that’s what we’ll get. Heat indices will soar in the next three days!  There are still two weeks left in summer and it’ll sure feel like it.We’ll also be rain free on Tuesday so if you’ve still got access to a pool, take advantage of it! The heat tapers off just in time for a beautiful weekend. 

