× Source: Devin Funchess will miss time with broken clavicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Devin Funchess’ first season with the Indianapolis Colts has been at least temporarily interrupted.

The veteran wide receiver is expected to miss extended time after suffering a broken left clavicle in Sunday’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network first reported the severity of the injury.

Surgery is possible and the team might place Funchess on the injured reserve list with the idea of him returning later in the season. He suffered the injury in the final minute of regulation when he landed on his shoulder out of bounds on the Colts’ game-tying drive.

Funchess finished the game with three catches for 32 yards, including a key 8-yarder on fourth-and-3 on the Colts’ final drive of regulation.

Funchess was one of Chris Ballard’s significant offseason free-agent acquisitions. After spending four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, he signed a one-year contract worth a maximum of $13 million with incentives.

He’s the latest wideout to suffer a significant injury.

During training camp, Steve Ishmael suffered a season-ending knee injury and Reece Fountain sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: