Source: Devin Funchess will miss time with broken clavicle

Posted 10:22 am, September 9, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 08: Devin Funchess #17 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the 4th quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Devin Funchess’ first season with the Indianapolis Colts has been at least temporarily interrupted.

The veteran wide receiver is expected to miss extended time after suffering a broken left clavicle in Sunday’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a according to a source with knowledge of the situation. NFL Network first reported the severity of the injury.

Surgery is possible and the team might place Funchess on the injured reserve list with the idea of him returning later in the season. He suffered the injury in the final minute of regulation when he landed on his shoulder out of bounds on the Colts’ game-tying drive.

Funchess finished the game with three catches for 32 yards, including a key 8-yarder on fourth-and-3 on the Colts’ final drive of regulation.

Funchess was one of Chris Ballard’s significant offseason free-agent acquisitions. After spending four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, he signed a one-year contract worth a maximum of $13 million with incentives.

He’s the latest wideout to suffer a significant injury.

During training camp, Steve Ishmael suffered a season-ending knee injury and Reece Fountain sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.