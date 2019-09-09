× Possible live pipe bomb found at Muncie residence; device taken to remote location

MUNCIE, Ind. — Authorities discovered a possible live pipe bomb at a Muncie residence Monday night while serving a search warrant, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Muncie Police Department was serving a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of South Elm Street in relation to a previous shooting at the residence. During the search, MPD found what appeared to be a suspicious device.

The Delaware County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and located what appeared to be a possible live pipe bomb. The device was remotely removed from the scene and will be rendered safe at a remote location, according to authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to assist with the diagnostics of the device. Any evidence will be sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab for analysis.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.