× Police search for gunman after gas station employee shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of Brookville Road and South Post Road just before 5:45 a.m.

IMPD says a male employee was shot during an attempted robbery. No one is in custody at this time, and they have not released any suspect information.