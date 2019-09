× Police arrest semi driver for OWI after crash closes all lanes of NB I-65 in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. – All lanes of northbound I-65 are closed near US 50 in Seymour due to a semi crash.

Indiana State Police says it is closed at the 50 mile marker due to an overturned semi. Traffic is being diverted onto US 50 at Seymour to US 31.

ISP says the semi driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

NB I-65 may remain closed for two more hours.