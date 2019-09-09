OWI charge for Bloomington woman after allegedly getting car stuck on curb at ISP post

Posted 4:07 pm, September 9, 2019, by

Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have charged a 73-year-old Bloomington woman for operating her vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP said just before midnight on Friday, September 6, a vehicle became stuck after allegedly driving over a concrete curb at the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington.

Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler, 73 of Bloomington was found shortly after police discovered her vehicle hanging freely over a steep ledge.

Police said several factors and a certified breath test led them to believe that Ritzenthaler was intoxicated.

She was charged with operating while intoxicated and operating with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08%, and was remanded into the Monroe County Sheriff’s custody.

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.