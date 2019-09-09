Need a passport? Post office in Indianapolis to host ‘Passport Fair’ on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Park Fletcher Post office is hosting a passport fair on Saturday to make getting a new passport or renewing an old one as easy and convenient as possible.
The fair will be held at Park Fletcher Post Office, 2760 Fortune Circle East, Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) says if you’re thinking about a trip to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean or Bermuda, you will now need a U.S. passport at land borders and sea ports of entry.
USPS recommends interested customers apply at least eight weeks or earlier before their trip to avoid any extra costs for expediting their application, as the U.S. Department of State is currently reporting processing times of four to six-weeks.
Passport applications cost $135 in total for adults (16 years old and over).
The cost is two separate payments: $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application, and a $25 processing fee to USPS.
Total cost for a child (under 16 years of age) $105 — $80 to the State Department and $25 to USPS for the processing fee.
To expedite your passport application, add $60, payable to the State Department, plus Express Mail delivery costs payable to USPS.
There will also be an employee on hand to take passport photos which cost $15, according to USPS.
USPS says the application must be paid with cash or check, but you can use credit, debit, cash or check to pay for photos and the processing fee.
USPS recommends the following guidelines to make your application go smoothly:
- Bring in proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Please note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable).
- Bring in proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport; a naturalization certificate; a certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.
- Passport photograph services will be available on site for a fee of $15.
- To save time and have their application completed beforehand, customers can download a passport application at the Department of State website.
- All applicants must appear in person (including minors). Applicants under age 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.