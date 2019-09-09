× Need a passport? Post office in Indianapolis to host ‘Passport Fair’ on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Park Fletcher Post office is hosting a passport fair on Saturday to make getting a new passport or renewing an old one as easy and convenient as possible.

The fair will be held at Park Fletcher Post Office, 2760 Fortune Circle East, Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says if you’re thinking about a trip to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean or Bermuda, you will now need a U.S. passport at land borders and sea ports of entry.

USPS recommends interested customers apply at least eight weeks or earlier before their trip to avoid any extra costs for expediting their application, as the U.S. Department of State is currently reporting processing times of four to six-weeks.

Passport applications cost $135 in total for adults (16 years old and over).

The cost is two separate payments: $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application, and a $25 processing fee to USPS.

Total cost for a child (under 16 years of age) $105 — $80 to the State Department and $25 to USPS for the processing fee.

To expedite your passport application, add $60, payable to the State Department, plus Express Mail delivery costs payable to USPS.

There will also be an employee on hand to take passport photos which cost $15, according to USPS.

USPS says the application must be paid with cash or check, but you can use credit, debit, cash or check to pay for photos and the processing fee.

USPS recommends the following guidelines to make your application go smoothly: