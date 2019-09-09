Indy Honor Flight celebration at Plainfield High School

Posted 2:17 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, September 9, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Members of Indy Honor Flight are back home after spending the day in the nation’s capital.

The group arrived at Plainfield High School on Saturday to a big homecoming celebration.

During their trip, veterans from World War II and Vietnam got to visit the DC war memorials.

For one veteran’s family, this particular celebration had special meaning.

Army Sgt. Bernard Holzknecht Is the only service member from Plainfield High School to die in Vietnam.

“It never dies, it never leaves. He’s always with me,” said Linda Holzknecht Hicks. “I was very proud. Very, very proud. He was very special.”

Linda received a red silk flag with Sgt. Holzknecht’s name on it.

