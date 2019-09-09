Indiana Fever coach, GM Pokey Chatman fired

Posted 10:54 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, September 9, 2019

Pokey Chatman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, a day after the team finished with a third straight losing season.

Indiana Vice President of Basketball Operations Tamika Catchings said Monday the Fever are “optimistic about our future as we continue to build on our 20-year legacy as one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises.”

The team finished the season with three consecutive victories to go 13-21. Indiana more than doubled its win total of six victories from 2018.

Chatman took over in 2017 and had a 28-74 record. Chatman had spent the previous six years coaching the Chicago Sky, where she had a 106-98 record.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.