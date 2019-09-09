× Indiana Fever coach, GM Pokey Chatman fired

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, a day after the team finished with a third straight losing season.

Indiana Vice President of Basketball Operations Tamika Catchings said Monday the Fever are “optimistic about our future as we continue to build on our 20-year legacy as one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises.”

The team finished the season with three consecutive victories to go 13-21. Indiana more than doubled its win total of six victories from 2018.

Chatman took over in 2017 and had a 28-74 record. Chatman had spent the previous six years coaching the Chicago Sky, where she had a 106-98 record.