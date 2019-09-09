× Get ready for a week of summer-like heat

So far this summer season we’ve had 18 days of 90-degree heat. August was a fairly mild. We finished the the month a half-degree above average and we only had three days of 90-degree heat. September is here and fall begins in two weeks, but we are not done with summer-like weather. Heat and humidity will return thanks to a warm front that will be draped north of the state this week. For the next four days we’ll see highs in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. We’ll see a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day this week.

Our best chance for rain will come Friday and a cold font approaches the state. After the front passes this weekend we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

This will be a week to double-check the backseat.

