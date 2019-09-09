× Gas City woman accused of murdering 10-year-old stepdaughter appears in court

GAS CITY, Ind. – The Gas City woman who is accused of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter is making her first court appearance this morning.

Court documents say 34-year-old Amanda Carmack admitted to strangling Skylea Carmack before reporting her missing on August 31st.

Carmack was officially charged Friday with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors say they will seek life in prison without parole.

According to court documents, Carmack walked into the police station on Wednesday at midnight, and she asked to speak with someone.

Detectives arrived to find her sitting on the floor of the interview room sobbing.

She then confessed to killing Skylea, but she didn’t give a reason as to why, only saying she was angry.

After a nearly four-day search, police found Skylea’s body in a plastic bag, in the shed behind her home.

We will update this story with more information about her court appearance when it is available.