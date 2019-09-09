Elderly couple dies as a result of Mooresville house fire

Posted 5:46 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, September 9, 2019

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a deadly house fire in Mooresville.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office confirms two adults died Monday as a result of the fire.

The Mooresville Police Department says the victims were an elderly couple. One died at the scene and one died en route to an area hospital.

The home is located on East High Street, near the South Clay Street intersection. Investigators have been called to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

