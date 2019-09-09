Conner Prairie reveals design for this year’s corn maze

FISHERS, Ind. – Conner Prairie unveiled the design for this year’s corn maze on Monday.

The 2019 maze will feature a witch on a broomstick with a cat, bats and the iconic 1859 Balloon Voyage.

The maze will open to the public on Sept. 21. At that time, visitors can weave through the 12 acres.

The maze features three paths—a small maze for younger guests, a long maze for teens and adults, and the Headless Hollow Spooky Maze open during the Headless Horseman festival (for ages 12+) with tricks and surprises along the way. Guest ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The maze opens Saturday, Sept. 21 and will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 27. Paid museum guests and members can pay an activity fee to enter the maze. The activity fee is $5 per guest and $4 per member. Youth under two years old are free.

Monday, Conner Prairie also announced that USA Today named its corn maze one of the 10 best in the country. The 10Best corn mazes were voted on by USA TODAY readers over four weeks. The ballot was developed by a panel of experts, who narrowed more than 500 mazes across the nation down to a list of 20 of the most exemplary mazes.

“Thank you to everyone who voted Conner Prairie’s corn maze as one of the best in the country,” said Richard Cooper, vice president, and chief programs officer at Conner Prairie. “Every year, the maze grows larger, and we are excited to welcome visitors from all around the country to explore with us.”