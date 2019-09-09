Columbus police arrest 2 people after baby left alone inside home covered in urine, feces

Posted 9:20 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, September 9, 2019

Bradley Longworth and Sarah Coe

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested Sunday night for child neglect after the Columbus Police Department found an 11-month-old left alone inside a home with poor living conditions.

Officers arrived at a Columbus home in the 1700 block of Elm Street for a welfare check around 11:15 p.m.

Police spoke with Bradley A. Longworth, 38, of Columbus, who walked up to the house several minutes later.

Police said Longworth told the officers he lived at the home, and an infant child was picked up by a friend and was not inside the residence.

The infant’s mother, Sarah E. Coe, 28, of Columbus, arrived a short time later.

According to police, Coe told police the child was inside house.

Officers entered the home, and they observed deplorable living conditions, including the overwhelming odor of animal urine and feces.

Police arrested Longworth and Coe, and they were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail with a 48-hour hold on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

