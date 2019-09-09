Clark County judge pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in White Castle shooting

Posted 2:31 pm, September 9, 2019, by

Judge Andrew Adams mug shot courtesy of Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Clark County judge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Monday in connection with a shooting outside a downtown White Castle in May.

Judge Andrew Adams, 47, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and all other initial charges were dropped. He received a sentence of 365 days with two days of jail credit. The entire remaining portion of the sentence, 363 days, was suspended and he will not have to serve any more jail time.

Back on May 1, Adams along with another judge visited a downtown White Castle late at night.

During that visit, police say Adams and two other men got into a fight. It ended with Adams and the other judge getting shot.

The two other men, Brandon Kaiser and Christopher Vazquez, are also facing charges in the case.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.