Attorney General Curtis Hill stalls BMV gender change rule

September 9, 2019

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the state’s attorney general has stalled a measure that would allow people to change their gender on driver’s licenses and IDs.

Bureau spokeswoman Susan Guyer tells The Journal Gazette that Attorney General Curtis Hill declined to sign off on the rule because the public wasn’t sufficiently informed of the plan.

The bureau proposed the rule that would require a birth certificate or a special state Department of Health form to change gender on licenses and IDs. It was slated to become effective in October.

Hill’s decision last week jeopardizes the department’s plan to allow gender change on a birth certificate with a physician’s statement.

The move isn’t a formal rejection, but it puts the rule on hold while changes are considered.

