15-year-old arrested, accused of making threat against Richmond High School

RICHMOND, Ind. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly making a threat against Richmond High School on social media.

The Richmond Police Department says officers were made aware of the threat of violence at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday that soon went viral in the community.

Officers investigated the incident and quickly located the teenager who they believe is responsible for the threat at his home.

He was then taken to police headquarters along with several pieces of evidence for further investigation.

After a preliminary investigation, the juvenile was arrested and placed in a youth detention center. It’s unclear at this time what charges he may be facing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dr. Todd Terrill, Superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, issued this statement online, thanking authorities for their quick reaction to the threat: