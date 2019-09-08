× Stabbing leaves man hospitalized in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was stabbed in a home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a stabbing after 911 operators received a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. in reference to a family fight.

Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed inside a home on the 1500 block of Roache Street.

EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the victim to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. Police say the man was admitted in critical condition.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Aggravated Assault unit have begun an investigation into the stabbing. Police say they have identified at least one suspect who was involved in the altercation, but are still in the early stages of their investigation. At this time investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and that everyone involved was related.

The name of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.