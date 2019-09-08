Kevin Harvick wins pole for Brickyard 400; chance for light rain
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kevin Harvick has taken the pole for the Brick Yard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The green flag has been moved up to 2:05 p.m.
There is going to be a chance for light showers near Indianapolis as we head into the early afternoon. If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the Brickyard 400, you may want to have the rain gear on hand. Showers will turn more isolated by the evening hours.
Qualifying Results:
- Kevin Harvick
- Paul Menard
- Clint Bowyer
- Joey Logano
- Jimmy Johnson
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Busch
- Kurt Busch
- Ryan Blaney
- Aric Almirola
- Daniel Hemric
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Alex Bowman
- Erik Jones
- Bubba Wallace
- Chris Buescher
- David Ragan
- Austin Dillon
- Kyle Larson
- Daniel Suarez
- Michael McDowell
- Ryan Newman
- Ryan Preece
- Chase Elliott
- Ty Dillon
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Matt Tifft
- William Byron
- Corey LaJoie
- Landon Cassill
- Parker Kligerman
- Denny Hamlin
- Ross Chastain
- BJ McLeod
- Ryan Sieg
- Reed Sorenson
- Garrett Smithley
- Josh Bilicki
- JJ Yeley